89-year-old Frankie Valli to kick off Las Vegas residency in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are coming to Las Vegas later this year to kick off a brand new residency.
The rock and roll legends will take the stage at the Westgate Resort and Casino starting in October, with dates extending into 2024.
The first two shows are Thursday, October 24, and Friday, October 27. After that, eager fans will have to wait for the next round of concerts starting in January.
So far, the following dates have been announced by Westgate Las Vegas:
2023
- Thursday, October 26
- Friday, October 27
2024
- Friday, January 12
- Saturday, January 13
- Sunday, January 14
- Thursday, April 4
- Friday, April 5
- Saturday, April 6
- Thursday, July 4
- Friday, July 5
- Saturday, July 6
- Thursday, October 24
- Friday, October 25
- Saturday, October 26
More information can be found on theWestgate website.