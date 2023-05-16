89-year-old Frankie Valli to kick off Las Vegas residency in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are coming to Las Vegas later this year to kick off a brand new residency.

The rock and roll legends will take the stage at the Westgate Resort and Casino starting in October, with dates extending into 2024.

The first two shows are Thursday, October 24, and Friday, October 27. After that, eager fans will have to wait for the next round of concerts starting in January.

So far, the following dates have been announced by Westgate Las Vegas:

2023



Thursday, October 26

Friday, October 27

2024



Friday, January 12

Saturday, January 13

Sunday, January 14



Thursday, April 4

Friday, April 5

Saturday, April 6



Thursday, July 4

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6



Thursday, October 24

Friday, October 25

Saturday, October 26

More information can be found on theWestgate website.