75 percent contained: Firefighter experienced medical illness during Huntsman Fire service, fire chief says

OVERTON, Nev. (KTNV) — The Huntsman Fire in Moapa Valley that started Friday is 75 percent contained, according to the valley's fire department chief.

Moapa Valley Fire District's Fire Chief Stephen Neel says progress is continuing on the 469.3 acre fire.

Monday, the primary concern was the north side of the fire, "where interior smoldering and creeping continue to pose challenges." Neel assures the community that firefighters and emergency response teams are working to control the blaze.

Neel said that one firefighter experienced a medical illness not life-threatening during their service and was taken to a car facility.

"We are relieved to share that they have been released and are in stable condition," he said. "The safety and well-being of all responders remain paramount, and measures are in place to ensure their health and safety throughout the incident."

Neel says local authorities, alongside regional and national firefighting teams, are actively managing the situation.

"We commend the dedication and resilience of all personnel involved in this firefighting effort," he said. "Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident, and we extend our deepest gratitude to the first responders working diligently to protect our community."