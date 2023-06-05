74% of Nevada shelters reached 'no-kill' in 2022, data report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to an annual data report from Best Friends Animal Society, Nevada has an 85 percent save rate for shelter dogs and cats in 2022. This is about a 20 percent increase since 2021.

Last year, the animal welfare organization said the state took in over 52,000 cats and dogs, and 3,681 were killed. The number of animals killed increased just around 1,000 since 2021.

The organization said the overall number of cats and dogs killed in the country increased to 378,000 in 2022 compared to 355,000 in 2021.

"This can often be attributed to a lack of access to resources and veterinary care," officials said. "Sadly, this oftentimes leads people to surrender their pets, which reduces shelter space that would otherwise be available for homeless dogs and cats."

Officials in a press release also said the number increased due to shelters experiencing higher intakes and lower adoptions. Nevada reflected what the data showed nationally: the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters had a setback.

“We've made great progress and there is still momentum for our achievable goal, despite the small dip in lifesaving in 2022,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “2025 is only two years away, so now is the time to support your local shelters."