73-year-old man died losing control of motorcycle in Death Valley, hit oncoming vehicle

Posted at 4:49 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 19:49:19-04

(KTNV) — Officials with Death Valley National Park said a 73-year-old man from Las Vegas died in a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 10:50 a.m. Park officials said the man lose control in a curvy section of Highway 190 between Panamint Springs Resort and Father Crowley Point.

"The man lost control of his motorcycle, slid into the other lane, and struck the front of an oncoming vehicle," park officials said.

California Highway Patrol, National Park Service and the Inyo County Coroner's Officers responded. Responding officials pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

