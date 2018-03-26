72-year-old man dies in Henderson house fire Sunday

A 72-year-old man died Sunday morning in a fire at a Henderson home.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to a possible residential structure fire on the 2700 block of Pala Dura Drive, near Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway, at about 2:15 a.m.

The first arriving engine crew observed light smoke coming from a one-story single family residence and requested additional resources. Firefighters organized an offensive fire attack and entered the home. They located the origin of the fire in a bedroom where they also found the deceased man. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the Henderson Fire Department.

The man’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The fire was discovered when a homeowner arrived home and observed smoke in the residence. Damage from the fire was contained to the bedroom.

One adult and a dog were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by family members.

Four engines, one truck and one rescue unit responded to the fire. There were no injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The damage is estimated at $50,000.