CARSON CITY (KTNV) - Around 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, inmate Ronald Bonds died at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center in Carson City. He was 72 years old.

Bonds was serving a sentence of 1-3 years for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was committed from Carson City on October 4, 2017.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death. Next of kin have been notified.