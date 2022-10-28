71-year-old woman dead after collision on South Eastern Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A collision has left one dead and one arrested Thursday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra was heading north on South Eastern Avenue before turning left into a blue Toyota Matrix’s lane.

The Nissan hit the front of the Toyota causing the Toyota to be redirected into the left side of a stationary 2012 Volvo VNL tractor and trailer combo.

Police say the driver of the Nissan, 42-year-old Circo Corona, fled the scene on foot but was captured and arrested on all applicable charges. Police also say Corona showed signs of impairment.

They driver of the Toyota, an unidentified 71-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene despite all life-saving-measures.

Per LVMPD the driver's death marks the 123rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022.