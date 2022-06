LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday is National Doughnut Day and doughnut places around Las Vegas are celebrating.

Pinkbox is giving a free t-shirt to anyone who buys a dozen doughnuts today.

7-Eleven is offering a buy one get one free special to 7REWARDS and speedy rewards members.

Lastly, Dunkin' patrons get a free classic doughnut when they buy a drink.