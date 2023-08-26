64-year-old woman found dead near Fairyland Loop in Bryce Canyon National Park

BRYCE, Utah (KTNV) — A female hiker was discovered dead near the Fairyland Loop in Bryce Canyon National Park on Friday.

According to the National Park Service, park rangers initially received reports that 64-year-old Jeanne Roblez Howell of Sedona, Arizona was "overdue from a 2 p.m. hike."

Park rangers searched the area alongside Garfield County and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Mrs. Howell's body was discovered at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 in Campbell Canyon, approximately a mile east of the Fairyland Loop. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Garfield County medical examiner.

Rangers also noted in a news release that the area had seen a thunderstorm on Friday afternoon, which delivered heavy rain to the northern end of Bryce Canyon National Park. Flash flooding was observed in dry washes along the 8-mile Fairyland Loop trail.

“This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, acting Bryce Canyon superintendent, “I also want to express the park’s appreciation for the support we’ve received from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”