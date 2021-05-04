6-year-old girl drowns at Lake Mead after pool float is blown by wind

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A six-year-old girl drowned at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on May 1, according to park services.

A pool toy she and another young girl were floating on was blown into deeper water by the wind.

Reports state she attempted to swim back to the shore while the other child remained on the pool float.

National Park Service Rangers, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and Nevada Department of Wildlife Game Wardens responded, and the child that remained on the pool toy was rescued.

"There are fatalities every year at the park associated with inflatable pool toys and rafts. Inflatables become uncontrollable during high winds, which occur frequently at Lake Mead," said Greg Hauburger Chief of Staff at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. "The park recommends people leave their pool toys at home and only use Coast Guard-approved devices and equipment. Life jackets are strongly recommended, even when close to the shore."