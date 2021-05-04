Watch
Local News

Actions

6-year-old girl drowns at Lake Mead after pool float is blown by wind

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Harvey/KTNV
aerial view of Lake Mead
Posted at 5:00 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 20:03:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A six-year-old girl drowned at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on May 1, according to park services.

A pool toy she and another young girl were floating on was blown into deeper water by the wind.

Reports state she attempted to swim back to the shore while the other child remained on the pool float.

National Park Service Rangers, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and Nevada Department of Wildlife Game Wardens responded, and the child that remained on the pool toy was rescued.

"There are fatalities every year at the park associated with inflatable pool toys and rafts. Inflatables become uncontrollable during high winds, which occur frequently at Lake Mead," said Greg Hauburger Chief of Staff at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. "The park recommends people leave their pool toys at home and only use Coast Guard-approved devices and equipment. Life jackets are strongly recommended, even when close to the shore."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH