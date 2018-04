Six people are dead after their single-engine plane crashed last night on a golf course in Arizona.

It happened just after the plane, which is reportedly a Piper PA24, took off around 8:45 p.m. in Scottsdale.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

13 Action News has heard that the plane may have a connection to the Las Vegas valley. We are still trying to confirm that information.