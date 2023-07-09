6 people identified in southern California plane crash, coroner reveals

MURRIETA, Calif. — Six people died in a small plane crash in Riverside, California early Saturday morning, and the coroner has revealed their identities.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board said a Cessna 550 airplane departed from Harry Reid International Airport and was en route to French Valley Airport in Murrieta.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Officials said the plane crashed short of Murrieta Airport during its second approach.

Deputy Jeret McClellan from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said six occupants from the plane were found dead.

The Riverside County's Coroner's Office revealed the identities of the six. The report provided did not mention the cause of death.

Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach; Riese Lenders, 25, of Rancho Palos Verdes; Alma Razick, 51, of Temecula; Ibrahem Razick, 46, of Temecula; Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, of Murrieta; and Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, of Temecula were identified.

The crash occurred during the second of two landing attempts in fog just before dawn, authorities said. The jet, which can seat up to 13 people, crashed about 500 feet (150 meters) short of the intended runway, said Elliott Simpson, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board. Simpson said fire consumed most of the plane.