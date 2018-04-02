Six months ago, 58 innocent people lost their lives in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

It was the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. A gunman, perched inside a hotel room at Mandalay Bay, fired upon a crowd of people who were enjoying the Route 91 Harvest music festival. He killed 58 and injured hundreds more.

A memorial service is being held at the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday at 6 p.m. Several hundred people are expected to attend.

There will be victims, survivors, and people from the Las Vegas community who just want to show their support for those who lost their lives. 58 white glow sticks will honor those who died, and purple and orange glow stick will be handed out to everyone else in attendance.

Organizers will say a few words. Then, the group plans to walk the perimeter of the entire venue.