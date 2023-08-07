59th annual Art in the Park coming to Boulder City in October

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Dubbed one of the largest outdoor festivals in the Southwest, Art in the Park is returning to Boulder City in October.

The 59th annual arts festival is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to Boulder City's downtown city parks.

The Boulder City Hospital Foundation puts on the event, according to their organizers there are about 300 artists expected to showcase their work across four parks around town.

In addition to art sales, vendors will be selling food and drinks. Proceeds from the event will benefit the hospital foundation.

The entry to the festival is free.