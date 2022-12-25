57-year-old missing in North Las Vegas area, police now asking for help in locating him

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 57-year-old Curtis Knode.

Knode reportedly went missing late Friday night. He was last seen walking near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Bruce Street.

"Knode is deaf and mute and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old," police said. "He's physically frail, has a hernia and walks with a limp."

Police described Knode as a white male, about 5'10" and 140 pounds. He has long gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a light-blue Bud Light shirt, a white jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Knode is asked by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.