52-year-old woman went missing late May north of the Strip, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 52-year-old Irene Bueno went missing in Las Vegas late May, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find her.

Police said she was last seen May 23 at 9 p.m. near the 2200 block of Tam Drive. This is near W. Sahara Avenue and S. Industrial Road.

She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

In the flyer provided by LVMPD, police said she is 5'2", 150 pounds and has brown hair with a tattoo on her left ankle.

Anyone with information regarding Irene Bueno and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.