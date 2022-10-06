52-year-old considered endangered and missing last seen in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Daniel Rendon, 51, was last seen in North Las Vegas.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department Rendon was last seen on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m. when he left his home near Aviary Way & W. Centennial Parkway.

Police say Rendon suffers short-term memory loss and may forget his is lost and not ask for help.

Rendon is described as a Hispanic male adult, 6'01" and 250 lbs, with a shaved head, brown eyes, and light brown complexion last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, grey athletic shorts, and black shoes.

Rendon also has a tattoo of "Isabell" on the left side of his neck, a tattoo of "Rendon" on his back, and a tattoo of "Nancy" on one of his biceps.

Police also say Rendon doesn’t have a car, phone, or identification.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rendon is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.