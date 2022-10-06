Watch Now
Local News

Actions

52-year-old considered endangered and missing last seen in North Las Vegas

Untitled design (84).png
NLVPD
Untitled design (84).png
Posted at 4:58 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 19:58:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Daniel Rendon, 51, was last seen in North Las Vegas.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department Rendon was last seen on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m. when he left his home near Aviary Way & W. Centennial Parkway.

Police say Rendon suffers short-term memory loss and may forget his is lost and not ask for help.

Rendon is described as a Hispanic male adult, 6'01" and 250 lbs, with a shaved head, brown eyes, and light brown complexion last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, grey athletic shorts, and black shoes.

Rendon also has a tattoo of "Isabell" on the left side of his neck, a tattoo of "Rendon" on his back, and a tattoo of "Nancy" on one of his biceps.

Police also say Rendon doesn’t have a car, phone, or identification.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rendon is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH