50th Annual Greek Food Festival fires up Sept. 15-17

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Greek Food Festival Fires up in its 50th year at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas.

"You’re going to get a belly full of food for a really great value," said Parish Board Member John Koutsulis. "Not only are you going to eat, you’ll get a really good show."

The event is the longest-running festival in Nevada, welcoming thousands of visitors to the church grounds for a weekend full of food, live music, performances, dancing, games, bounce houses, and raffles.

Organizers say proceeds from the event will go toward local non-profits, including charities for autism and suicide prevention.

The 50th Annual Greek Food Festival kicks off on Friday, September 15 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, September 16 from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday, September 17 from noon to 10 p.m. The church is located at St. John the Baptist, 5300 El Camino Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Admission starts at $10.