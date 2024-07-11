50+ discounts and deals offered to locals for Las Vegas Monorail's 20th birthday

(KTNV) — Next Monday, the Las Vegas Monorail will celebrate 20 years of transporting passengers along the Resort Corridor.
That's according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which announced a host of deals and promotions for locals to celebrate the monorail's birthday on July 15.
Those deals include discounted ticket prices for the monorail and attractions along its route, including the High Roller, Cirque du Soleil, Tape Face, Jabbawockeez and Shark Reef.
On July 15, locals ride free. Complimentary tickets for Nevada residents will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To purchase, present a valid ID at any monorail station except the Boingo Station at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which doesn't have a customer service office. There is a limit of two single-ride tickets per person, according to the monorail's website.
For the entire month of July, you can also purchase a two-day monorail ticket for $20.
As far as deals on local attractions, we checked the monorail website at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. At that time, these were the promotions available:
- 10% off — Las Vegas Strip Helicopter Night Flight with Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters
- 25% off — High Roller Wheel
- 20% off — Select Big Bus Tours passes
- 35% off — Blue Man Group tickets
- 35% off — Mystere by Cirque du Soleil
- 25% off — Criss Angel MINDFREAK
- 20% off — Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil (performances through Aug. 31)
- 20% off — GoCar Las Vegas Tours (use code LVM20 at checkout)
- 25% off — Wayne Newton at Flamingo Las Vegas
- Free Sommelier Select glass of wine at Balla Italian Soul at Sahara Las Vegas (must show valid Las Vegas monorail ticket and make minimum $20 entree purchase)
- 10% off — any Taste Buzz Food Tour
- 25% off — Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris Las Vegas
- 25% off — Donny Osmond at Harrah's Las Vegas
- 20% off — Orchestra seats to ONE PIECE Music Symphony at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, July 20
- 25% off — Fly LINQ
- 25% off — Matt Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly
- 20% off — Any beverage at Tangier at Sahara Las Vegas (show your valid monorail ticket at time of purchase)
- 20% off — Daytime and After Dark experiences at Illuminarium (with code IMONO)
- 40% off — Immersive Disney Animation at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas (with code IDAMONORAILLV)
- Complimentary admission — Hakkasan Nightclub (until 1 a.m., must show monorail ticket)
- 35% off — Battlebots: Destruct-A-Thon
- 20% off — Any purchase at Prendi at Sahara Las Vegas (must show valid monorail ticket)
- 20% off — Any purchase at The Noodle Den (must show valid monorail ticket)
- 20% off — Food, beverage and retail at Hard Rock Cafe (must show monorail ticket)
- 30% off — One adult or child ticket at FlyOVer Las Vegas
- 20% off — KÀ by Cirque du Soleil
- 15% off — Fresh Buffet at Westgate (must show monorail ticket)
- 15% off — Suites at KAMU Ultra Karaoke
- $5 off — General admission tickets to Real Bodies at Horseshoe Hotel & Casino (use code MRIDE)
- 20% off — Dueling Axes at Area 15 (through Aug. 5)
- 20% off — Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay
- 20% off — First drink at Cabinet of Curiosities Bar & Lounge (must show monorail ticket)
- 20% off — Terry Fator at the STRAT
- 20% off — iLuminate at the STRAT
- $5 off — Admission at Marvel 4D package at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas (use code MONORAIL)
- 20% off — Jabbawockeez
- 20% off — The Australian Bee Gees
- 20% off — Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art: From Grain to Pixel
- $10 off — Tournament of Kings
- 54% off — The Mac King Comedy Magic Show
- 40% off — Spice Wannabe: The Spice Girls Tribute
- 20% off — Carrot Top, Fantasy, Bodies...The Exhibition, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, Particle Ink, Wanderlust
- 20% off — Australia's Thunder from Down Under
- 20% off — Big Apple Roller Coaster at New York-New York
- 30% off — Tape Face
- Up to 15% off — Brad Garrett's Comedy Club (when Brad Garrett is not performing)
- 20% off — David Copperfield
Please note, these offers are listed as retrieved by our staff on Thursday, July 11. Additional terms and conditions may apply, so visit the Las Vegas Monorail website for best results.