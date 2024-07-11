50+ discounts and deals offered to locals for Las Vegas Monorail's 20th birthday

(KTNV) — Next Monday, the Las Vegas Monorail will celebrate 20 years of transporting passengers along the Resort Corridor.

That's according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which announced a host of deals and promotions for locals to celebrate the monorail's birthday on July 15.

Those deals include discounted ticket prices for the monorail and attractions along its route, including the High Roller, Cirque du Soleil, Tape Face, Jabbawockeez and Shark Reef.

On July 15, locals ride free. Complimentary tickets for Nevada residents will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To purchase, present a valid ID at any monorail station except the Boingo Station at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which doesn't have a customer service office. There is a limit of two single-ride tickets per person, according to the monorail's website.

For the entire month of July, you can also purchase a two-day monorail ticket for $20.

As far as deals on local attractions, we checked the monorail website at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. At that time, these were the promotions available:



10% off — Las Vegas Strip Helicopter Night Flight with Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters

25% off — High Roller Wheel

20% off — Select Big Bus Tours passes

35% off — Blue Man Group tickets

35% off — Mystere by Cirque du Soleil

25% off — Criss Angel MINDFREAK

20% off — Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil (performances through Aug. 31)

20% off — GoCar Las Vegas Tours (use code LVM20 at checkout)

25% off — Wayne Newton at Flamingo Las Vegas

Free Sommelier Select glass of wine at Balla Italian Soul at Sahara Las Vegas (must show valid Las Vegas monorail ticket and make minimum $20 entree purchase)

10% off — any Taste Buzz Food Tour

25% off — Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris Las Vegas

25% off — Donny Osmond at Harrah's Las Vegas

20% off — Orchestra seats to ONE PIECE Music Symphony at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, July 20

25% off — Fly LINQ

25% off — Matt Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly

20% off — Any beverage at Tangier at Sahara Las Vegas (show your valid monorail ticket at time of purchase)

20% off — Daytime and After Dark experiences at Illuminarium (with code IMONO)

40% off — Immersive Disney Animation at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas (with code IDAMONORAILLV)

Complimentary admission — Hakkasan Nightclub (until 1 a.m., must show monorail ticket)

35% off — Battlebots: Destruct-A-Thon

20% off — Any purchase at Prendi at Sahara Las Vegas (must show valid monorail ticket)

20% off — Any purchase at The Noodle Den (must show valid monorail ticket)

20% off — Food, beverage and retail at Hard Rock Cafe (must show monorail ticket)

30% off — One adult or child ticket at FlyOVer Las Vegas

20% off — KÀ by Cirque du Soleil

15% off — Fresh Buffet at Westgate (must show monorail ticket)

15% off — Suites at KAMU Ultra Karaoke

$5 off — General admission tickets to Real Bodies at Horseshoe Hotel & Casino (use code MRIDE)

20% off — Dueling Axes at Area 15 (through Aug. 5)

20% off — Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay

20% off — First drink at Cabinet of Curiosities Bar & Lounge (must show monorail ticket)

20% off — Terry Fator at the STRAT

20% off — iLuminate at the STRAT

$5 off — Admission at Marvel 4D package at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas (use code MONORAIL)

20% off — Jabbawockeez

20% off — The Australian Bee Gees

20% off — Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art: From Grain to Pixel

$10 off — Tournament of Kings

54% off — The Mac King Comedy Magic Show

40% off — Spice Wannabe: The Spice Girls Tribute

20% off — Carrot Top, Fantasy, Bodies...The Exhibition, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, Particle Ink, Wanderlust

20% off — Australia's Thunder from Down Under

20% off — Big Apple Roller Coaster at New York-New York

30% off — Tape Face

Up to 15% off — Brad Garrett's Comedy Club (when Brad Garrett is not performing)

20% off — David Copperfield

Please note, these offers are listed as retrieved by our staff on Thursday, July 11. Additional terms and conditions may apply, so visit the Las Vegas Monorail website for best results.