5 years later: Watch the 1 October sunrise remembrance ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five years later, the Las Vegas valley remembers and honors the 58 people who were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017.

Throughout the week, we've spoken with family and friends of the victims, as well as survivors of the mass shooting. Many say that this year, the fifth year of remembrance, is somehow different.

Early Saturday morning, crews at the Clark County Government Center prepared for the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony, scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m.

The event reflects on not just the mass shooting at the music festival, but what has transpired over the past five years and how we've grown as a community.

Saturday's ceremony will feature music from Sam Riddle, who will perform his song "Vegas Strong." The Southern Nevada Multi-Agency Honor Guard will also have a presentation.

There will be a minute of silence for those lost at the shooting, and Gov. Steve Sisolak and other community leaders are expected to deliver remarks.

We'll also hear from the mother of one of the victims.

The event is open to the public, but space is limited. Community members were advised to bring their own lawn chair or picnic blanket.