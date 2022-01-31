5 teens shot in east Las Vegas near Chaparral High School, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say several teenagers have been shot Monday afternoon in the east part of town.

Authorities were called to a reported shooting near Chaparral High School and near the intersection of Don Carlos Drive and East Katie Avenue at about 11:45 a.m.

At least five teens were shot in the incident and transported to Sunrise Hospital, according to police, after they were shooting at each other.

Police say the situation remains active.

Chaparral HS Principal Thomas Smith sent a notification out to parents stating that the school was currently on a lockdown due to police activity in the area as of 1:15 p.m.

Stay with 13 Action News for updates on this developing story