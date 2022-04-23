Watch
Local News

Actions

5 Nevada governor hopefuls meet in GOP forum, hit Lombardo

House GOP concedes on property tax deduction
Copyright Associated Press
Susan Walsh
In this photo taken Feb. 28, 2017, a flag flies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
House GOP concedes on property tax deduction
Posted at 9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 00:24:01-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Most of the five leading Republican candidates for Nevada governor who gathered for a campaign forum in Las Vegas offered dire assessments of the state’s tourism-dependent economy, rising crime, and struggling schools — and asked for votes for their visions to fix them.

Several also blamed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the consensus GOP front-runner, for skipping the Wednesday event.

It featured North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Gardnerville surgeon Fred Simon, Reno venture capitalist Guy Nohra, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, and firebrand northern Nevada lawyer Joey Gilbert.

Lee told the partisan audience of about 100 people that any of the five who attended deserved to be elected, but not Lombardo or the Democratic incumbent, Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH