(KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead in a car at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday.

The remains are those of 48-year-old Randy Lee Christensen, the coroner announced.

A ruling on Christensen's cause of death was still pending at the time of this report. Investigators don't immediately suspect foul play or homicide, the National Park Service said.

Park rangers said the car was found in the Government Wash area of Lake Mead.