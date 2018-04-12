45 mph winds cause problems around Las Vegas valley

Strong winds have hit the Las Vegas valley.

This morning winds are gusting up to 45 miles per hour and that's expected to continue throughout the day. Last nights winds reached as high as 59 mph in Summerlin.

Reporter Parker Collins captured photographs of a tree that fell overnight in the Summerlin area and more of these incidents could happen throughout the day due to the high winds.

Locals will be able to enjoy calmer conditions this weekend, although 25 mph gusts return on Sunday afternoon.

The wind picks up again on Monday with gusts of 45 mph