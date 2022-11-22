42 years ago: Fire at the MGM Grand Hotel killed 87, injuring more than 600

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday, the Las Vegas community remembers one of the worst tragedies in Las Vegas history.

42 years ago, fire and suffocating smoke raced through the MGM Grand Hotel killing 87 people, and injuring more than 600.

The fire began in a floor level restaurant and spread up through the hotel tower.

Jerry Bendorf served his first year as Clark County fire captain when it happened.

"The further away we got from the fire, the more casualties there was. It got to the point that on top you couldn't see anything, you would knock down doors and get people to the stairwells and then let them go down on their own. The firemen, they took their mask off and they would put it on the people as they help them," Bendorf said. "It's terrible to have that many people pass away from it, but so good things did come of it, as far as fire code, sprinkler systems."

Following the fire, those safety standards were implemented not just at high-rise buildings in Las Vegas - but buildings nationwide.