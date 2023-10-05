40 positions open for Aliante Hotel and Casino, Cannery Casino Hotel

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming is hosting a career fair on Wednesday, Oct. 11, inside Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa.

The company said the career fair is in-person as they look to fill 40 positions within security, hotel, and food and beverage. Positions are open for Aliante and Cannery Casino Hotel.

Officials say those attending should bring an official form of identification, a resume, and to come dressed professionally. There are said to be hiring managers on-site for interviews, and job offers could be extended during this hiring fair. Drug tests could be conducted on-site.

Before attending, those interested in a career with the company should apply online first here.

Arriving early is encouraged, according to a media release. The career fair will be located at Scottsdale A Ballroom at 7300 North Aliante Parkway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.