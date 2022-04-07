4-year-old girl stabbed by Las Vegas man to 'get the demons out,' police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On March 31, police were called to a house by the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Drive on a report that 28-year-old Alan Wilson had stabbed a young girl up to a dozen times according to an arrest report obtained by 13 Action News.

The 4-year-old girl was taken to Sunrise Hospital by medical personnel and is considered in critical condition with multiple stab wounds. Police said it was unknown whether the girl will survive.

In the report, officers said that a Bible study started at the house, and then Wilson, without warning, began to stab the victim from behind.

Family members who witnessed the stabbing told police that Wilson said while holding the knife, "I need to get the demons out of her. I need to save her."

After stabbing the girl, Wilson left the house on foot and was gone by the time police arrived.

After police talked to the family members, Wilson called his aunt saying that he was sorry and told her where he was. Police found him and arrested him, the report says.

Wilson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following charges:

One count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon

One count of child abuse with substantial bodily harm with a deadly weapon

One count of battery with use of a deadly weapon

In the report, family members said that Wilson spent time in solitary confinement during his time in prison. He was released in 2021. He had been in prison for injuring a woman during a robbery and had also physically attacked several family members, according to the report.