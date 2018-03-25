HENDERSON (KTNV) - A 4-year-old boy in Henderson has been taken to the hospital after being found in a pool on Sunday.

Henderson police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Summer Dawn Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Marks Street, around 1:30 p.m. Officers say that the initial call said that the 4-year-old boy was missing.

Eventually, the child was found in the pool and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation. More information to come.