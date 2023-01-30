4 vehicles hit Trooper vehicle, causing Nevada State Police to write reminder to drivers

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol published a Facebook post to remind drivers to slow down for first responders after a trooper vehicle was struck by four vehicles while responding to an incident Sunday morning.

"A reminder to please slow down," Nevada State Police said. "This morning while responding to an incident on I-80 near Lockwood, a Nevada State Trooper’s vehicle was struck while the Trooper was inside."

Police continued to write that the trooper's vehicle was initially struck by one car. However, the trooper vehicle was struck three more times by three more vehicles that were "traveling too fast for winter conditions."

No injuries were sustained by anyone involved or by the Trooper according to police.

"Please slow down and move over for our First Responders and for everyone on our roadways," police said. "With winter conditions continuing, please use caution while driving."