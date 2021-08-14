4 dogs dead following fire on Bassler Street in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four dogs are dead and three people are displaced following a house fire in North Las Vegas.

35 firefighters from departments in North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Clark County responded to the fire on the 2200 block of Bassler Street, not far from Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive, around 5 p.m. on Friday.

It took crews about 40 minutes to declare a knockdown, officials say.

The dogs were found during a search of the single-story home.

The three people who live on the property were not hurt, according to authorities.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

Area near the fire:



