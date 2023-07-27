4.8M travelers: Harry Reid International Airport reports busiest June on record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was the busiest June on record at Harry Reid International Airport last month.

Airport officials released new passenger totals on Wednesday showing the number of arriving and departing passengers went up 4% compared with June of last year.

In June 2023, more than 4.88 million people traveled through the Las Vegas airport, both domestically and internationally.

A surge of international travelers are also flying through Harry Reid, with numbers up nearly 50% — about 500,000 passengers — compared with this time last year.

So far this year, the airport has served more than 26 million domestic travelers and about 1.5 million international passengers.

While last month was the busiest June on record, it wasn't the busiest month of the year at the airport.

That distinction goes to May, which was the busiest month of 2023, airport officials said previously. Approximately 4.95 million passengers traveled through Harry Reid International.

Southwest Airlines remains the top airline serving Harry Reid International Airport, followed by Spirit, Delta, American and Frontier, according to the official count.