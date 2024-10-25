4.7-magnitude earthquake in Death Valley rocks Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake in California made its presence here in Las Vegas on Friday.

The epicenter was 8 miles east of Stovepipe Wells in the northern part of Death Valley, according to the Nevada Seismological Lab. The tremor at the depth of this earthquake shook parts of Southern Nevada in the early morning hours.

The earthquake was part of a series of minor shakes in the area with magnitudes up to 4.1.

You can see a list of reported Nevada regional earthquakes within the last 30 days using this link.