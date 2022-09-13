Watch Now
Local News

Actions

34 Nevada landmarks get new names in country-wide effort to remove racist term for Native women

Eldorado Wilderness
Sendi Kalcic via BLM
An area of the Eldorado Wilderness in Clark County, Nevada previously called "Squaw Peaks" has been renamed as part of a widespread effort by the U.S. Department of the Interior to remove a racist term for Native women from the names of landmarks across the country.
Eldorado Wilderness
Posted at 12:29 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 15:32:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thirty-four landmarks in Nevada got new names as part of a widespread effort to remove a racist term for a Native American woman from places across the United States.

The renamed peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features previously bore the offensive term "squaw."

BACKGROUND: US changes nearly 650 names of places with racist term for Native women

The term originated in the Algonquin language and may have once simply meant "woman," the Associated Press reported. But over time, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women, experts say.

Changes to nearly 650 names were announced on Thursday, ending a yearlong effort by the Department of the Interior under the leadership of Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold that office.

Nevada landmarks that got new names as a result of the effort include:

  1. East Pequop Creek (previously East Squaw Creek) in Elko County
  2. Sonoma Valley (previously Little Squaw Valley) in Humboldt County
  3. Koe Pato (previously Squaw Butte) in Pershing County
  4. Smoke Creek Valley Opening (previously Squaw Valley) in Washoe County
  5. Rose Creek (previously Squaw Creek) in Mineral County
  6. Izhape' Naokwaide (previously Squaw Creek) in Elko County
  7. Cooks Butte (previously Squaw Butte) in Lander County
  8. Too Kapu Tawaka (previously Squaw Creek Valley) in Washoe County
  9. Daisy Peak (previously Squaw Tit) in Lander County
  10. Mohave Peaks (previously Squaw Peaks) in Clark County
  11. Tosa Wihi Hunu'u (previously Squaw Valley) in Elko County
  12. Rock Springs Mountain (previously Squaw Mountain) in Elko County
  13. West Pequop Creek (previously West Squaw Creek) in Elko County
  14. Depa No'obi (previously Squaw Hills) in Nye County
  15. Davu'tsi Naokwaide (previously Squaw Creek) in Elko County
  16. Murry Peak (previously Squaw Peak) in White Pine County
  17. Deep Hole Spring Creek (previously Squaw Creek) in Washoe County
  18. Sonoma Creek (previously Squaw Valley Creek) in Humboldt County)
  19. Craw Knoll (previously Squaw Knoll) in Lincoln County
  20. Clear Valley (previously Big Squaw Valley) in Humboldt County
  21. Mud Spring Creek (previously Squaw Creek) in Mineral County
  22. Rocky Creek (previously North Fork Squaw Creek) in Elko County
  23. South Fork East Pequop Creek (previously South Fork East Squaw Creek) in Elko County
  24. North Fork East Pequop Creek (previously North Fork East Squaw Creek) in Elko County
  25. Kwe'na'a (previously Squaw Peak) in Mineral County
  26. Koepato To (previously Squaw Peak) in Humboldt County
  27. Stone Mother (previously Squaw With a Basket) in Washoe County
  28. Baa Do'l (previously Squaw Wells Spring) in Nye County
  29. Doya Goi (previously Squawtip) in Nye County
  30. Dembi Gaddi (previously Squaw Flat) in Nye County
  31. Wassuk Creek (previously Little Squaw Creek) in Mineral County
  32. Murry Point (previously Squaw Point) in White Pine County
  33. Granite Mountain Reservoir (previously Squaw Valley Reservoir) in Washoe County
  34. Groundhog Butte (previously Squaw Tit Butte) in Humboldt County

See the full list of hundreds of locations across the country on the United States Geological Survey website here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH