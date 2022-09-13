34 Nevada landmarks get new names in country-wide effort to remove racist term for Native women

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thirty-four landmarks in Nevada got new names as part of a widespread effort to remove a racist term for a Native American woman from places across the United States.

The renamed peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features previously bore the offensive term "squaw."

BACKGROUND: US changes nearly 650 names of places with racist term for Native women

The term originated in the Algonquin language and may have once simply meant "woman," the Associated Press reported. But over time, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women, experts say.

Changes to nearly 650 names were announced on Thursday, ending a yearlong effort by the Department of the Interior under the leadership of Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold that office.

Nevada landmarks that got new names as a result of the effort include:

East Pequop Creek (previously East Squaw Creek) in Elko County Sonoma Valley (previously Little Squaw Valley) in Humboldt County Koe Pato (previously Squaw Butte) in Pershing County Smoke Creek Valley Opening (previously Squaw Valley) in Washoe County Rose Creek (previously Squaw Creek) in Mineral County Izhape' Naokwaide (previously Squaw Creek) in Elko County Cooks Butte (previously Squaw Butte) in Lander County Too Kapu Tawaka (previously Squaw Creek Valley) in Washoe County Daisy Peak (previously Squaw Tit) in Lander County Mohave Peaks (previously Squaw Peaks) in Clark County Tosa Wihi Hunu'u (previously Squaw Valley) in Elko County Rock Springs Mountain (previously Squaw Mountain) in Elko County West Pequop Creek (previously West Squaw Creek) in Elko County Depa No'obi (previously Squaw Hills) in Nye County Davu'tsi Naokwaide (previously Squaw Creek) in Elko County Murry Peak (previously Squaw Peak) in White Pine County Deep Hole Spring Creek (previously Squaw Creek) in Washoe County Sonoma Creek (previously Squaw Valley Creek) in Humboldt County) Craw Knoll (previously Squaw Knoll) in Lincoln County Clear Valley (previously Big Squaw Valley) in Humboldt County Mud Spring Creek (previously Squaw Creek) in Mineral County Rocky Creek (previously North Fork Squaw Creek) in Elko County South Fork East Pequop Creek (previously South Fork East Squaw Creek) in Elko County North Fork East Pequop Creek (previously North Fork East Squaw Creek) in Elko County Kwe'na'a (previously Squaw Peak) in Mineral County Koepato To (previously Squaw Peak) in Humboldt County Stone Mother (previously Squaw With a Basket) in Washoe County Baa Do'l (previously Squaw Wells Spring) in Nye County Doya Goi (previously Squawtip) in Nye County Dembi Gaddi (previously Squaw Flat) in Nye County Wassuk Creek (previously Little Squaw Creek) in Mineral County Murry Point (previously Squaw Point) in White Pine County Granite Mountain Reservoir (previously Squaw Valley Reservoir) in Washoe County Groundhog Butte (previously Squaw Tit Butte) in Humboldt County

See the full list of hundreds of locations across the country on the United States Geological Survey website here.