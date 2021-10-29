Watch
33 arrested in Las Vegas Valley sex offender operation ahead of Halloween weekend

Image provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Thirty-three people were arrested during sex offender compliance checks in the Las Vegas Valley before Halloween weekend.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Oct 29, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of Halloween weekend, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department contacted more than 1,000 sex offenders and sex crimes suspects and arrested 33 of them, the department announced in a press release on Friday.

Some of those arrested are accused of failing to obey sex offender registration laws or other sex crime-related offenses, LVMPD stated. Others had warrants for their arrest or were fugitives from other states.

Police reminded Las Vegans to check Offender Watch to find registered sex offenders in their area.

“This can be a great tool for parents to identify houses they may want their children to avoid” while trick-or-treating, LVMPD officials stated.

Offender Watch is available online here or for download as an app.

