30 art pieces by students featured at Clark County Government Center to educate road safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thirty student art pieces dedicated to educating others about pedestrian safety and roadways will be featured at the Clark County Government Center until Friday.

These art pieces were chosen through the 14th annual Save A Life and Win A MacBook contest. There were about 200 entries from 29 Clark County schools.

Tuesday, commissioner Michael Naft also recognized these entries at the county commission meeting.

“I am excited to recognize these young artists for using their imagination and creativity in a way that brings attention to the critical issue of road safety and pedestrian awareness,” said Clark County commissioner, Michael Naft. “These art pieces have the power to educate and remind people to always be aware and cautious when on our streets. Thank you for using your talents to make our community a safer place.”

According to a press release from the county, a lot of art pieces showed students concerned about distractions on the road, for those who are both walking and driving.

"A lot of the entries addressed making sure it was safe to cross the street and several address making sure drivers and those on foot see each other," officials said.

This year, sponsors are helping expand the reach of the messaging, including Commissioner Michael Naft, and staff who lead the effort for the inaugural art display and recognition.

"Every piece on display addresses what each artist sees as the most important message to others about being safe on the street, no matter how you use the road. There is a lot of concern about cellphone use by both those walking and driving; distractions, crossing at a legal place and drivers stopping for those crossing correctly are definitely a theme," officials said. "Looking at how people are killed and injured in our community, the messages are very needed, which is why this project is so important."