3-year-old dead after collision in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a collision on Thursday, one 3-year-old is dead.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the collision occurred around 5:22 p.m. in front of 562 Roxella lane.

According to LVMPD, a 2022 Toyota Highlander was beginning to make a U-turn to travel southbound on Roxella lane when the minor ran toward the car and was hit by the left side.

Las Vegas police say the minor was transported to Sunrise Hospital by family members where lifesaving measures were taken but were unsuccessful.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time and the investigation is ongoing by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.