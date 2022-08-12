Watch Now
Local News

Actions

3-year-old dead after collision in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have detained one person after an officer-involved shooting near Pecos and Cheyenne. Police apprehended the suspect on Charleston and Decatur.
Police lights
Posted at 10:23 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 02:16:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a collision on Thursday, one 3-year-old is dead.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the collision occurred around 5:22 p.m. in front of 562 Roxella lane.

According to LVMPD, a 2022 Toyota Highlander was beginning to make a U-turn to travel southbound on Roxella lane when the minor ran toward the car and was hit by the left side.

Las Vegas police say the minor was transported to Sunrise Hospital by family members where lifesaving measures were taken but were unsuccessful.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time and the investigation is ongoing by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH