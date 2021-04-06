3 people killed after train strikes vehicles in Arizona

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says three people were killed after a train crashed into two vehicles near Kingman in Arizona. Police responded to the accident on Saturday afternoon in Golden Valley, located about 11 miles west of Kingman and about 100 miles away from Las Vegas.

An investigation found that the two vehicles that were hit were stopped at a railroad crossing waiting for an eastbound train to pass.

Authorities say after that train passed, the vehicles began to cross the intersection but did not see a westbound train approaching.

The identities of the people that died have not been released by authorities.