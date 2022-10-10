3 people injured, 1 critically, when car plows into hair salon in southwest Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people were injured when a car crashed into a hair salon in southwest Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells KTNV.

Officers were on scene in the area of Durango Drive and Windmill Lane, where the car crashed into a Great Cuts salon.

One person with critical injuries was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, police said.

The driver remained at the scene. It was not clear whether they were injured, and the official who spoke with KTNV couldn't say whether impairment is suspected.

This is a developing story. A KTNV crew is en route to the scene.