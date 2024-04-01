3 killed, 7 injured in I-15 head-on crash between Vegas and California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In addition to multiple injuries, police in California confirm the deaths of three people involved in a two-car crash on I-15 Saturday.

Rainfall had left the road wet just before 2 p.m. on March 30 when a Mercedes and Kia crashed into each other on I-15 North.

Massive traffic back ups left drivers at a standstill for nearly three hours heading towards Las Vegas on the interstate, eventually one lane was opened at 5:35 p.m., slowly allowing traffic to resume moving through the congested area until all lanes reopened at 2:49 a.m.

Barstow police arrived on scene to find the Kia hydroplaned, drifted across four lanes of traffic and the center median into the path of a Mercedes SUV being driven in the opposite direction.

The head-on crash has left two passengers dead in the Kia and one dead in the Mercedes.



The following list breaks down the deaths and injuries between occupants of the two vehicles involved in the Saturday afternoon crash.

Deaths



43-year-old woman (Kia)

13-year-old male (Kia)

11-year-old boy (Mercedes)

Major injuries



3-year-old boy (Kia)

7-year-old boy (Kia)

15-year-old boy (Mercedes)

Moderate injuries



19-year-old man (Kia)

52-year-old man (Kia) [Driver]

34-year-old woman (Mercedes)

Minor injury

