3 injured, 1 critical after North Las Vegas residential fire on Tuesday morning

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said three people were injured following a residential structure fire on Tuesday morning.

NLVFD said they responded to the fire around 8:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Travis Street, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames before they reached neighboring structures. The cause is still under investigation.

NLVFD said two adults sustained serious burns and were taken to UMC hospital, one in critical condition. Responders said a third adult was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. Several dogs were also rescued from the home.

NLVFD is advising residents to have a fire escape plan ready in the event you need one. The National Fire Protection Association has provided these tips here.