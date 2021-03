LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three families are out of their homes today after a fire broke out overnight.

It happened on Shortleaf Street near Harmon and Eastern avenues.

Firefighters got there around 3:30 a.m. and were able to contain the fire in about 30 minutes.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire however the American Red Cross is helping six adults and three dogs who were all displaced.