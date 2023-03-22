3 Doors Down announce tour stop at Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 3 Doors Down are embarking on an anniversary tour in 2023 and making a stop in Las Vegas this July.

The rock band will play at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort as part of their "Away from the Sun" anniversary tour on July 16.

“Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” shares 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.”

Presales for Club Serrano members, along with Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Pearl Concert Theater customers kick off Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. PT and will end Thursday, March 23 also at 10 a.m. PT.

The band also announced Candlebox will be on tour with them; Arnold added, "I've been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager."