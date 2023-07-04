3 companies expected to create 200+ 'high-quality' jobs in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for a job in the Las Vegas Valley, you'll soon have more to choose from.

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance says state-approved tax incentives are bringing three companies and more than 200 high-paying jobs to Southern Nevada over the next two years.

One hundred of those jobs will come from Indigo Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company that pays an average hourly wage of $32.40.

A battery manufacturing company called Rechargeable Power Energy is also expected to expand its existing Clark County location, creating 88 jobs with an average hourly wage of $28.50.

And Tranzonic Companies, a manufacturer of cleaning and maintenance products, is expected to create 18 jobs with an average hourly wage of $28.28.

According to the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, the arrival of these companies is a milestone in its efforts to attract higher-paying jobs to Southern Nevada.

"We've kind of narrowed down our target industries into the advanced manufacturing," said Tina Quigley, president and CEO of the economic alliance. "We also think that FinTech (financial technology), which has a pretty strong presence here, should continue to grow, and we like that. That is a high-skill, high-wage industry."

The LVGEA also has its sights set on creating more jobs in the clean energy sector as well as in health care and health care services, Quigley told Channel 13.

"There is definitely opportunity, because we have such a low supply of that type of industry," Quigley said.