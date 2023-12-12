29-year-old accused of murder after beating 'unhoused' man, North Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department updated the charge for Joshua Alexander Chinn to murder after a 36-year-old man died after being beaten in November.

Police said they were notified by a passerby of an injured man under the metal grates of a car wash in the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard near I-15 on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 2:30 p.m.

Arriving officers said they found a 36-year-old "unhoused" male who appeared to be "badly beaten about the head." Medical arrived and transported him to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The man was placed on life support, but according to police, he died on Saturday, Dec. 9.

North Las Vegas police arrested 29-year-old Joshua Alexander Chinn during the course of their investigation. Police said Chinn, an "unhoused" man, was located in the same area where the incident occurred.

Police arrested Chinn on Nov. 12 for attempted murder, but in news of the man's death, it has been updated to a murder charge. He is also charged with battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Chinn's bail is set to $250,000. According to records, he is due in court for a status check on January 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.

"The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said. "Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com."