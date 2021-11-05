26-year-old motorcycle rider dead following crash near Vegas Drive, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a 26-year-old motorcycle rider is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Vegas and North Peter Buol drives, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Investigators say a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving westbound on Vegas Drive, approaching the intersection with Peter Buol Drive while a 2016 Yamaha XSR900 was driving southbound on Peter Buol and approaching the intersection with Vegas Drive.

The motorcyclist did not stop at a posted stop sign, police say, and entered the intersection before crashing into the Dodge Ram.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and into the roadway, police say. They were transported to University Medical Center Trauma where they died.

Their identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

The 42-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram remained on-scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

The rider’s death marks the 121st traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2021.

This crash remains under investigation.