26-year-old dies in Death Valley rollover crash

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KTNV) — A young man from Costa Mesa, California died from a rollover crash in the Death Valley National Park on July 22, officials confirm.

According to Death Valley representatives, the 26-year-old was declared dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle while driving downhill in the park.

Park officials say he crossed over into the opposite lane's shoulder around 8 p.m., at some point hitting an embankment, and flipped over several times while not wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened on Route 190 East between Emigrant Junction and Stovepipe Wells.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash but do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.