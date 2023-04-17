25-year-old 1998 time capsule opened at Las Vegas school, new one buried and to open in 2048

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 1998 time capsule buried at Richard H. Bryan Elementary School opened Monday.

The time capsule was buried for about 25 years.

A group of former Clark County Students opened the metal capsule. The students found a bunch of 90s nostalgia such as a Beanie Baby, a floppy disk, VHS tape, cassette tape and grocery store ads.

CCSD 1998 time capsule at Richard H. Bryan Elementary School

Now, current students at the elementary school will fill a new time capsule and bury it in the same spot. This new time capsule will be opened in 2048, about 25 years from now.

CCSD 2023 time capsule at Richard H. Bryan Elementary School

Several guests were in attendance including the school’s namesake Richard H. Bryan, CCSD Board of School Trustees Vice President Lola Brooks and City of Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Brian Knudsen.