25-year-old 1998 time capsule opened at Las Vegas school, new one buried and to open in 2048

Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 18:32:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 1998 time capsule buried at Richard H. Bryan Elementary School opened Monday.

The time capsule was buried for about 25 years.

A group of former Clark County Students opened the metal capsule. The students found a bunch of 90s nostalgia such as a Beanie Baby, a floppy disk, VHS tape, cassette tape and grocery store ads.

Now, current students at the elementary school will fill a new time capsule and bury it in the same spot. This new time capsule will be opened in 2048, about 25 years from now.

Several guests were in attendance including the school’s namesake Richard H. Bryan, CCSD Board of School Trustees Vice President Lola Brooks and City of Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Brian Knudsen.

