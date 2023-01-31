22-year-old went missing in east Las Vegas Monday, police asking for public's help in locating her

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 22-year-old Denise Garcia-Garcia.

Garcia-Garcia was last seen Monday at 3:50 p.m. near the 2400 block of E. Bonanza Road in the east valley. This is near the intersection of Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue.

Garcia-Garcia was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black leggings and white shoes according to police. In a flyer provided by police, it also states that Garcia-Garcia is 5'1", 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Denise Garcia-Garcia and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.