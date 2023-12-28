22-year-old awaiting heart transplant 3 days after graduating from Nevada nursing school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 22-year-old is fighting for his life at an area hospital.

Wednesday night, his mother and friends hope the Las Vegas community can help his case.

"He died Friday and was shocked three times," said Kari Zwick, Ryan's mom. "That last time, the surgeon put the paddle directly on his heart. That brought him back — he’s here because he’s a fighter."

He’s been fighting for his life for days.

"Ryan is on full life support," she said. "He has an ECMO device that pumps his heart and keeps his blood going throughout his body."

Kari says after Thanksgiving — Ryan felt fatigued and had a cough.

"We do think he had a possible COVID infection three weeks ago," she said.

But his condition seemed to improve. In fact, Kari says he pushed through his last month of nursing school at Nevada State University.

"He willed himself to keep going," Zwick says.

"He is smart and goofy. He was that person who would finish first on an exam, but he didn’t want to be the first person to get up, so he waited for the next person to get up," said Patrick, Ryan's classmate. "That’s him."

Ryan attended last week's pinning ceremony until his heart gave out three days later.

"Most likely, Ryan is going to need a heart," Kari said. "His heart is healing, but we don't know if it will continue to happen. The best-case scenario is that his heart heals itself, and he walks out with his heart. What they’re also prepared for is his heart not to heal itself — in that case, he will need a heart. For him to get a heart transplant, he has to improve; present at his level, he hasn’t gotten there yet

Praying for a miracle. Kari is no stranger to loss.

She lost her daughter four years ago.

"I did allow myself for an hour when I first heard what happened Friday, and I gave myself a chance to break down and talk to grandma, and she’s in deep prayer with our ancestors," she said.

The medical bills are now mounting — $850,000 and counting.

If and when Ryan gets strong enough for a heart transplant, he’ll have to be transported from Las Vegas to either California or Utah for surgery.

But for now, the fight continues.

"Wherever Ryan is right now, in between worlds, he’s on life support, heavily sedated that he’s getting that strength, and that warrior spirit is what’s making him hold on," Kari said.

A GoFundMe is available for those who want to help.