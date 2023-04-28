22 Las Vegas restaurants land in Yelp's top 100 list, most out of all cities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Twenty-two restaurants made Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest" list.

This makes Las Vegas the most mentioned in the list compared to any other city!

"While you might expect to find crave-worthy Mexican cuisine in a region heavily influenced by it," Yelp officials said in a press release. "Las Vegas has a wide range of cuisines on the list this year."

Restaurants featuring Korean-American, vegan, sushi and Mexican are all on the list.

Some of the restaurants featured in the list was Garlic Yuzu in the #2 spot, SoyMexican Veggie-Vegan Eatery ranking 17th, Chicali Tacos and Ari Sushi landing in the top 30.

The full list provided by help can be found here.